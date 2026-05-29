Village scheme ‘falls short’ of securing necessary support
The proposed amendments to the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme fall “far short” of securing necessary support for the plan, according to Tallaght Village residents and businesses who held a meeting on Friday to review the Chief Executive’s report on the project and were left unimpressed by the proposed changes.
Councillors are expected to vote on the scheme in the coming weeks – the project was recommended to proceed in the new report.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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