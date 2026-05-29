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‘It doesn’t make sense to rezone lands at Coldcut’
Residents out protesting over the rezoning of land

‘It doesn’t make sense to rezone lands at Coldcut’

James Roulston MooneyMay 29, 2026 11:34 am

Members of the community gathered outside the Coldcut on Thursday evening to protest against the rezoning of land for residential use.

More than 60 people met outside the grounds of the Coldcut lands to make known their opposition to plans to rezone part of the 10-hectares lands and build housing on it, and expressed a desire for the area to be used by the community.

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