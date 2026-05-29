Search
Tallaght sorting office ‘most likely’ to go to Grange Castle
The sorting office in Tallaght will move to the new hub in Grange Castle

Tallaght sorting office ‘most likely’ to go to Grange Castle

James Roulston MooneyMay 29, 2026 11:22 am

The Tallaght sorting office is set to close alongside the changes in Edmondstown as An Post outlined plans to move to Grange Castle in Q3 2026 “most likely.”

An Post noted that the two sites that are currently serving the Tallaght area are more limited than they would like – a rollout of electric vehicles has not been possible.

Read More


Multi-million investment in Ballymount Apex Hub

Business

RS Ireland has announced a multi-million-euro investment in a new distribution centre in Ballymount, Dublin 12. The company will move into the...

Athletics Club raise over €2,800 from quiz night to purchase new equipment

Tallaght

Tallaght Athletic Club raised over €2,800 from their fundraiser quiz at The Dragon Inn on Main Street on Wednesday night.Tallaght AC raised...

Artists invited to take part in Dublin Canvas Project

News

Artists have been invited to take part in this year’s Dublin Canvas Project, an initiative that focuses on the creation of artworks...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST