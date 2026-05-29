Multi-million investment in Ballymount Apex Hub

RS Ireland has announced a multi-million-euro investment in a new distribution centre in Ballymount, Dublin 12. The company will move into the new facility in spring 2027.

RS Ireland, a distributor of industrial and electrical solutions, has spent more than 50 years at its current location in Rialto, while next year marks the 80th anniversary of the RS business in Ireland.

Moving to the new Apex Hub logistics park in Ballymount will more than double RS Ireland’s warehouse capacity, allowing the company to maintain its current growth trajectory. The expansion of the business is expected to create a number of new jobs in a variety of functions over the coming three years.

“We have loved being part of the community here in Rialto for more than 50 years, but it’s been clear for some time that we have outgrown our current building and need a new facility that will enable us to meet customer demand and support strategic growth,” said Gary Bradley, RS Ireland Country Manager.

“Our new distribution centre in the Apex Hub in Ballymount will more than double our building capacity to approximately 4,174 square metres (44,929 sq. ft.), which in turn will enable us to increase our inventory including more locally held stock from a wider range of brands,” he said.

“Our new location offers much greater accessibility – situated close to the M50 – as well as having the height capacity to accommodate automation in the future,” Mr Bradley said. “This will further enhance our customer offering while opening up access to new customers outside the Dublin area.”

Part of the global RS Group, RS Ireland provides a wide range of product and service solutions to more than 4,500 customers nationwide, mainly in the maintenance, repair and operations space and across a wide range of industrial sectors.

The company’s current distribution centre in Rialto offers a range of more than 800,000 products from over 2,500 supplier partners across various categories. These include semiconductors and passive components, automation and control, connectors and relays, electrical and signal cables, test and measurement, and tools and consumables.

In Ireland, RS employs more than 70 people across functions including sales, customer service, warehouse, product support as well as the company’s trade counter in Rialto.