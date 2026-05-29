Pocket gym concept success for Transition Year Students

“NOBODY wants to wait for hours to use equipment in the gym,” explains the teenage team behind the Pocket Gym concept as part of the TY Ignition initiative, which launched in Colaiste Chillian in Clondalkin last month.

Imagine an app that allows you to book your equipment slots in the gym. Or an AI style assistant that categorises your wardrobe according to looks, styles and colours.

These are just some of the ideas that emerged from an innovative new schools workshop, which will be rolled out to Transition Year classes nationwide starting this year.

TY Ignition teaches students how they can turn their novel business ideas into commercial success through hands-on experience.

Students taking part in the TY Ignition day-long workshops are challenged to devise an innovative new business idea.

They then create a professional video pitch, working through the scriptwriting, recording, presentation to camera and post-production processes.

Pocket Gym was just one of the ideas which emerged from the Clondalkin session.

The teens involved explain that this gym allows people to book slots and schedule their workouts.

Optionally, the gym can offer this as a “premium service” and charge fees for priority bookings, “similar to what Ryanair does with priority boarding”.

TY Ignition is the brainchild of Dublin-based Tinpot Productions, a creative audio and visual company which has run TY training courses in areas such as advertising, marketing and podcasting for several years.

“It’s a testament to their creativity that students not only came up with amazing business ideas but also devised marketing plans, designed logos and then delivered polished pitches,” says Tinpot MD, Daryl Moorhouse.

TY Ignition is designed to “align with the ethos and learning aims of Transition Year”, giving students a chance to think about the “real world” of work and commercial success.

“We can’t wait to roll it out nationwide and help shape the next generation of Irish entrepreneurs,” concludes Mr Moorhouse.

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