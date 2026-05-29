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Developer looking to increase number of dwellings by 47
An artist impression of the development in Finnstown

Developer looking to increase number of dwellings by 47

James Roulston MooneyMay 29, 2026 8:47 am

ADDITIONAL information has been sought by South Dublin County Council from developer Evara for proposals to increase planning from 877 to 924 dwellings at a site in Lucan.

Located at a site of approximately 5.12 Ha, in the townlands of Gollierstown and Finnstown, south-west of Lucan, the plans include the  amendments to the internal layouts and dwelling mix of permitted Blocks 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 and 9 to increase the total number of dwellings by 47 from 877 to 924.

The amended dwelling mix increases studio units by 52, increases one-bed units by 72 and results in no change to 2-bed (3-person) units.

It will see decreases in the two-bed (4-person) units by 77 and results in no change to three-bed units.

Overall, the amendments will result in the following dwelling mix across all nine permitted blocks: 97 studio units, 460 one-bed units, 86 two-bed (three-person) units, 240 two-bed (four-person) units and 41 three-bed units.

To facilitate these amendments to the dwelling mix, amendments are also proposed: to the elevations and fenestration of Blocks 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 and 9; to increase cycle parking; and to public open spaces, communal amenity spaces and private amenity spaces, including balconies and terraces.

The local authority sought information on Car Parking Provision and Management saying “the applicant has not adequately provided a robust justification for the proposed reduction in the car parking ratio of 0.38 spaces per unit from the permitted 0.4 spaces per unit as per the parent permission”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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