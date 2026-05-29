Local Faces: Andrei Pop
ONE for the green-fingered amongst you this week as we feature Andrei Pop, a man from far-flung shores who has come to our manor and become a positive force for his new community, writes Ken Doyle.
Andrei is Chairperson of a new venture in Clondalkin, namely Corkagh Community Allotments located at allotments 23 and 24 at the Corkagh Park Allotments.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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