Local Faces: Andrei Pop

ONE for the green-fingered amongst you this week as we feature Andrei Pop, a man from far-flung shores who has come to our manor and become a positive force for his new community, writes Ken Doyle.

Andrei is Chairperson of a new venture in Clondalkin, namely Corkagh Community Allotments located at allotments 23 and 24 at the Corkagh Park Allotments.