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Local Faces: Andrei Pop
Andrei Pop arrived in Ireland in 2015

Local Faces: Andrei Pop

Echo StaffMay 29, 2026 11:03 am

ONE for the green-fingered amongst you this week as we feature Andrei Pop, a man from far-flung shores who has come to our manor and become a positive force for his new community, writes Ken Doyle.

Andrei is Chairperson of a new venture in Clondalkin, namely Corkagh Community Allotments located at allotments 23 and 24 at the Corkagh Park Allotments.

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