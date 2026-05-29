Search
Tallaght Village described as a ‘rat run’ in CE report
The Tallaght Enhancement Scheme planned for Tallaght Village

Tallaght Village described as a ‘rat run’ in CE report

James Roulston MooneyMay 29, 2026 10:51 am

Main Street Tallaght Village has been described as a “rat run” currently dealing with a high volume of cars, as the enhancement scheme has been recommended to go ahead.

The Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme has been recommended to proceed after “robust and detailed engagement” with the public.

Read More


Village scheme ‘falls short’ of securing necessary support

News

The proposed amendments to the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme fall “far short” of securing necessary support for the plan, according to Tallaght...

Tallaght sorting office ‘most likely’ to go to Grange Castle

Tallaght

The Tallaght sorting office is set to close alongside the changes in Edmondstown as An Post outlined plans to move to Grange...

Multi-million investment in Ballymount Apex Hub

Business

RS Ireland has announced a multi-million-euro investment in a new distribution centre in Ballymount, Dublin 12. The company will move into the...

Athletics Club raise over €2,800 from quiz night to purchase new equipment

Tallaght

Tallaght Athletic Club raised over €2,800 from their fundraiser quiz at The Dragon Inn on Main Street on Wednesday night.Tallaght AC raised...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST