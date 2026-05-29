Tallaght Village described as a ‘rat run’ in CE report
Main Street Tallaght Village has been described as a “rat run” currently dealing with a high volume of cars, as the enhancement scheme has been recommended to go ahead.
The Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme has been recommended to proceed after “robust and detailed engagement” with the public.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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