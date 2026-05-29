Outdoor event licence granted for Special Olympics ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Ireland Games will be held in Tallaght Stadium

AN outdoor event licence has been granted to Special Olympics Ireland for the opening ceremony of the Ireland Games in June in Tallaght Stadium with up to 10,000 people attending.

The planning approved allows for the opening ceremony of the Ireland Games comprising of a procession, ceremony, speeches and entertainment. The audient will include family members, supporters, sponsors and guests of Special Olympics Ireland.

The lighting of the flame will take place as will the raising of the Special Olympics flag.

The application said that “This is a single event to be held on 18/06/2026 at Tallaght Stadium.

“The applicant details that the duration of the event will take place between 17:00 and 21.30 (approximately 4.5 no. hours from gates opening until close of ceremony).

“The event will consist of a ceremony and procession to mark the start of the Special Olympics Ireland.

“The applicant states that the anticipated attendance at the event is between approximately 8,000 and 10,000 people, comprising of approximately 2,000 delegated members and approximately 6,000 to 8,000 audience members, staff and stage personnel.

“The submission indicates figures may vary as planning develops”.

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