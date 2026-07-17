Wade siblings are on top of the world

LUCAN siblings Amy, Ryan and Abbie Wade have been among the brightest kickboxers produced by Ireland over the last 10 years.

The three fighters are all W.A.K.O World and European Cup champions, W.A.K.O or World Associations of Kickboxing Organisations, are the biggest amateur kickboxing organisations in the world with their competitions attracting up to 2,500 participants and are streamed all over the world.

Many of the fighters and countries that the Wade siblings compete against either get full or part funding from their Governments, however in Ireland this is not the case. Despite this the fighters have been able to not only compete with their opposition but come home with medals each time they go home abroad.

An excellent example can be seen at last year’s European Championships in Italy with the siblings coming back with two gold and three bronze medals while the eldest, Amy, was named Fighter of the Tournament.

Keeping a schedule and training regime that would rival that of a professional athlete, there is no support with funding for competitions.

Amy Wade is currently preparing to compete at her first Senior European Championships in Macedonia later on in the year while Ryan is getting ready for his first ‘Fight Night’ in the ring.

Abbie Wade will be representing her country at the Junior World Championships in Venice later on in the year also.

The parents of the siblings each year attempt to raise funds in excess of €25,000 to cover the expenses and this year have received a fantastic prize to raffle away courtesy of Cassidy Travel.

The prize is a four night stay at a three-star hotel in Milan. Flights are included along an amazing day’s journey on the infamous Bernina Train Express through the Swiss Alps.

Dates will be confirmed between the Winner and Cassidy Travel, it will be from October onwards into next year though December is not available.

Alongside the holiday, Dublin Mid West TD Shane Moynihan has offered the winner lunch for two at Leinster House.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for €10 individually or €20 for three or €30 for six. To purchase contact Andy Wade on 087 7513680 or just revolut the money to @andrewozcl with your name and mobile number.

Tickets will be sent out via email or text.

The Live Draw will be on Facebook at the start of August and all entrants will be notified of the date, time and location of draw.

The Wade family hugely appreciate the support, the siblings sacrifice a huge amount of their time, particularly in the summer training up to seven times a week. Their continued success for Ireland is miraculous given the financial disadvantage which they compete with.

TAGS Sport