200 new jobs have been created in 2026 at Amazon’s fulfilment centre

200 new jobs have been created in 2026 alone at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Baldonnell and the company invested over €3 billion into Ireland last year.

Amazon has employed more than 700 people at the centre in Baldonnell Business Park and has plans to add to their numbers this year as well as part of their “commitment to Ireland.”

The investments from the company span their fulfilment operations, distribution network, data centres, corporate offices, cutting-edge connectivity infrastructure (such as the Fastnet subsea cable) and Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, Leo.

Alongside their Baldonnell location, a delivery station in Rathcoole also helps to enable wider selection and faster delivery across Ireland seven days a week, including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items.

Amazon also runs data centres in Tallaght and Citywest, with addresses on Greenhills Road and in Cooldown Commons.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than €25 billion into operations in the country and currently employs s around 6,500 people across Ireland, with an extended workforce of 10,000 people working in their corporate and operations sites.

Businesses span Amazon retail, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime, Amazon Studios, and Amazon Leo.

In March 2025, they launched Amazon.ie, a dedicated Irish store offering customers access to hundreds of millions of products with “fast delivery, easy returns, and local customer service.”

Through a collaboration with not-for-profit EnergyCloud Ireland, Amazon is helping tackle energy poverty by equipping low-income households with smart heating devices that harness surplus wind energy to provide free hot water in Fingal.

A similar initiative is currently being piloted in Clondalkin’s Decarbonising Zone with the support of South Dublin County Council and a further 400 social housing households are set to benefit across the community, as announced recently.