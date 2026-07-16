DPD Ireland to invest €10m in Newlands Cross hub

DPD Ireland is investing €10 million to open a new distribution hub in Newlands Cross that will boost over 200 jobs and open in October.

DPD Ireland has revealed that they will open a second distribution hub for the country at Gateway Logistics Park in Newlands Cross that will boost jobs, bring and become home to the country’s first automated robotic parcel sorting system.

The delivery company is planning for the site to become operational before the end of the year in October, and the new site will serve to expand their warehouse and logistics capacity, and allow them to provide stronger service to customers in Ireland.

DPD is one of Ireland’s largest parcel delivery networks and currently has 37 depots across the country, including sites on Greenhills Road and Naas Road.

The company is also actively making the switch over to electric vehicles in a move that aims to offer a more sustainable form of delivery.

The expansion will work to grow all sectors of the business, including next-day delivery, logistics services and Out of Home solutions, and is tied to continued growth.

270 autonomous robots are planned to be used to operate the new sorting system, and the company believes that this could help them handle up to 10,000 parcels an hour.

A statement from DPD Ireland reads: “Together, these investments will strengthen our nationwide network, increase capacity through peak and help us continue delivering our industry leading 99% service performance.

“As parcel volumes continue to grow, we’re investing in the technology, people and infrastructure that will power the future of parcel delivery.”