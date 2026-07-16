Tallaght woman urges sunbed caution after skin cancer diagnosis

A 38-year-old Dublin woman who was diagnosed with skin cancer, is urging others to be aware of the dangers of sunbed use and the importance of getting any concerning skin changes checked out by a GP.

Skin cancer is Ireland’s most common cancer, with approximately 11,500 people diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year, a number that the National Cancer Registry of Ireland expects to double by 2040.

Ciara McGrath, a Tallaght native, was first diagnosed with melanoma in May 2020, after she developed a small, itchy freckle on the side of her face.

Following a biopsy, it was confirmed to be stage 1a melanoma, but following further treatment, it was fully removed and doctors confirmed that it had not spread.

In 2024, Ciara began to experience constant tiredness regardless of the amount of sleep she got but attributed it to her busy life as a mother of three who worked full-time as a carer for people with disabilities.

The consistent tiredness and development of shoulder pain made Ciara decide to visit A&E to undergo tests around Christmas 2024, which showed that the melanoma had returned.

Speaking about her second diagnosis, Ciara said;

“They found a mass on the bottom of my right lung. My gut told me that it was cancer. I knew it, but I didn’t think it could be melanoma because it wasn’t on my skin, and my last skin check was only four months before.”

“I had stage four melanoma in both of my lungs, a 12-centimetre tumour in my liver, some in my chest bone and a lot of lymph node and muscle involvement. It was horrific. It was the most devastating thing I’d ever been told.”

Within ten days of her diagnosis, Ciara started immunotherapy and received good results following a specific targeted treatment.

Ciara spoke about her experience with sunbeds and tanning in the past, saying;

“I loved the sun when I was younger, I was always out in it and I didn’t wear sunscreen in Ireland because I didn’t think the sun was that strong, but I did when I was abroad.

“In my early 20s, I used sunbeds, but I wouldn’t say I was a chronic sunbed user. I mainly used them prior to going on holidays to get a ‘base tan’. I think if I knew about the dangers of sunbeds then, I probably would’ve thought twice about using them. Here I am dealing with all of this now.”

Cancer Prevention Manager at the Irish Cancer Society, Kevin O’Hagan, said:

“As Ciara’s powerful story shows, it so important to do all we can to reduce our risk of skin cancer. We encourage everyone to take steps to protect their skin from sun damage.

“Actions you can take include wearing long-sleeved tops, applying a high SPF sunscreen, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, avoiding being outdoors during the hottest part of the day, from 11am to 3pm, and never use sunbeds.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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