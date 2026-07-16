Tower minors secure league crown

ROUND Towers Clondalkin Minor Camogie team recently won their league after finishing top of the table in Division 2.

The side managed five wins and just one defeat across the campaign with wins against Fingallians, Naomh Barrog, Naomh Mearnog, Naomh Olafs and Castleknock with the lone defeat coming against Cuala.

The team is an amalgamation of Division 4 minors from last year and Division 1 U16s.

Mentor Alan Milton spoke on the win for the team.

“The big thing for us is keeping them playing through to adult ranks, that’s not so far away now.

‘The league win was a big boost to everyone concerned. We knew that they had real potential and they’ve worked really hard.

‘Most of them are dual players, very fit and diligent. They love camogie crucially.

‘The first game we had against Naomh Barrog was very encouraging. We proceeded on that basis thereafter and they seemed to get stronger and more confident.”

The side is now preparing for the championship which is expected to kick off towards the end of August.

“We’ll put the heads down over the next few weeks. Some of them have gotten to play some adult camogie in recent weeks which has been a great experience for them.

‘We have a fantastic bunch of mentors and great support from the parents.

‘Hopefully we drive it on as we have in the past after good league performances.

‘Needless to say Championship is a different kettle of fish, you don’t know who teams will have at their disposal but we’ll put the heads down and give it our best shot and see where it takes us.