St Finian’s minors turn on style to win league crown

St Finian’s Newcastle won the Division 6 title, the first minor league for the club since 2012

ST FINIAN’S Newcastle minor team recently won their league finishing top of the table in Division six.

The achievement marks the first time in that the club has won a minor league since 2012.

They faced stiff opposition along the way particularly from local rivals St Mary’s as well as Erin Go Bragh, St Kevins Killians, Scoil Ui Chonaill and Naomh Fhionnbarra.

The club do not know yet what championship they will be playing in later on in the year with the first game scheduled for September.

Coach Laurence Harney is confident that the side are capable of putting in big performances in the championship when they do play.

“We’ll be aiming to win the championship anyway.

‘Finians have never won a championship at minor and I think the team certainly are good enough to win one.

‘The team always show up when they need to. You can even see that this year with the game against Mary’s and the match against Finbarr’s.”

Coming into the match against Naomh Fhionbarra, both teams were undefeated in the league and while the score on paper was quite close, Finian’s put in an excellent performance on the day and were more than worthy of their win.

The league win is not the only thing of note that has been happening recently within the club.

Minor captain Gary Molloy made history within the club as he joined his brothers Mark and Aaron on the senior team for an occasion that saw three brothers play for the senior team for the first time in 50 years.

Gary also plays with two brothers at minor level with Daire and Fiachra, over the next few years we could see five Molloy brothers line out for the Senior side.

Another integral member of the team was Conor Fallon. Fallon is a key member for the side but injured his cruciate ligament just before the game against St Mary’s.

He has continued to support the team through the league and they managed to carry on at a high level despite his absence in the squad.

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