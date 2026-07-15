Stamped on man’s head seven times after a verbal exchange

A young father stamped on a man’s head seven times after a verbal confrontation during a family night out in Dublin city centre, a court has heard, reports Fiona Ferguson.

Levi Ward (22) knocked the victim to the ground before repeatedly stamping on his head near Aston Quay, after a verbal exchange between the men. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Ward, of Blackditch Court, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm on Aston Quay on April 28, 2026.

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Dara Hayes said any kicks or stamps to the head of a prone person can only be a serious matter.

He noted there was no evidence before the court of serious or life-changing injury as the injured party had declined the release of their medical records.

He said Ward had provided an explanation for his ire but that did not excuse what transpired.

The judge noted his early guilty plea, which he said was valuable in the circumstance where the victim was not engaging with the process.

The judge set a headline sentence of four years and imposed a sentence of two-and-a-half years.

Garda Devon Burns told Simon Matthews BL, prosecuting, that he was alerted to an assault by the member of the public and made his way to the scene at Aston Quay.

There he found the victim unconscious on the ground and Ward nearby in an irate and angry state.

Garda Burns said there were a lot of people in the area and it was a volatile situation. He called for backup and the victim was taken to hospital. He viewed CCTV from the area and saw the assault.

The footage showed Ward hitting the injured party and stamping on his head seven times while he was on the ground. Ward was arrested and taken for interview.

Ward told gardai he had a verbal altercation with the victim and said he felt threatened and hit him.

He told gardai he had taken the situation too far and was sorry.

The injured party did not give a statement to gardai, did not consent to his medical records being released and did not make a victim-impact statement.

Ward has 60 previous convictions, including two prior convictions for assault causing harm.

He told gardai he was with his daughter and partner and they had gone to the cinema and to get food. He said he felt under threat from the man and “lost it” after a remark the man made in relation to his family. He accepted that he had acted disproportionately and said he was remorseful.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, said Ward lost his parents at an early age and grew up in care. After leaving care he “fell into the wrong crowd” and began using drugs.

He said he later met his partner and they started a family.

He said they were enjoying the evening prior to these events and Ward apologises for the behaviour. He said his client would like to see an addiction counsellor and hopes to resume life with his family upon his release.