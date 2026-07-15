Garda renew appeal 17 years after Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne vanished from Tallaght

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to the investigation into the murder of 20-year-old Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne from Tallaght, 17 years after he was last seen.

Paul’s remains were discovered in a wooded area by a forestry worker near Blessington on July 29, 2010, over a year after he was last seen on July 15, 2009, at Kilmartin Green, when it was reported that he left the estate in a 2000-registered wine-coloured Mitsubishi Carisma accompanied by other males.

This was the last known sighting of him and Paul was reported missing by his mother at Tallaght Garda Station the following day.

To date, five people have been arrested in connection with this investigation, however no one has been brought to justice for Paul’s murder, and Paul’s family are anxious for the investigation to progress to bring them closure.

Gardaí at Blessington Garda Station are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and information in relation to his disappearance and murder.

Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 2009, or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward.

Gardaí are urging individuals, who 17 years on may want to come forward to do so, especially if relationships or associations have changed over the years. With the passage of time, people may now feel more comfortable sharing information with Gardaí.

Gardaí would like to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Blessington at (045) 857620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.