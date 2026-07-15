Search
€7.95m Citywest Library set to open next spring as works near completion
Citywest Library set to open next spring

€7.95m Citywest Library set to open next spring as works near completion

James Roulston MooneyJuly 15, 2026 8:51 am

The new €7.95 million Citywest Library is projected to open “next spring” and serve tens of thousands of people, with works on the new public amenity to be completed soon.

The long-awaited new library at Citywest Shopping Centre is set to open early next year as works near completion – it was previously reported that the council were on schedule for a mid-year completion date.

Read More


Tallaght Heritage Centre secures vacant Luas side building

News

Negotiations to buy the vacant premises by the Tallaght Luas stop to house the new Tallaght Heritage Centre “have successfully concluded.”The council...

Roundabout ideas needed for artwork

Tallaght

Tallaght residents are being encouraged to help shape a new public artwork planned for the Whitestown Way/Firhouse Road West roundabout by sharing...

Sort out your affairs!

Ballyfermot

A workshop dedicated to helping community members to plan their end-of-life affairs in a warm, accessibly environment is taking place in Ballyfermot...

Winners and heroes all round in hospital awards

News

Tallaght University Hospital announced its 2026 Staff Hero Award Winners at an on-site ceremony on Thursday afternoon, including individual and team-focused awards.The...

Belgard residents hedging their concerns over safe space for kids

Tallaght

Residents have raised concerns over newly installed hedging at Belgard, calling for a meeting with the Residents Association to discuss its appearance...

South Dublin Chamber BBQ brings businesses together

News

THE South Dublin Chamber held their annual BBQ event at Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin on a sunny Thursday evening with members from...

Three schools to get Safe School upgrades

News

Three schools in Tallaght, Clondalkin and Lucan are set to receive safe school upgrades over the summer after 19 schools across the...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST