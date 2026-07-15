€7.95m Citywest Library set to open next spring as works near completion
The new €7.95 million Citywest Library is projected to open “next spring” and serve tens of thousands of people, with works on the new public amenity to be completed soon.
The long-awaited new library at Citywest Shopping Centre is set to open early next year as works near completion – it was previously reported that the council were on schedule for a mid-year completion date.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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