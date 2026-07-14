Roundabout ideas needed for artwork

Tallaght residents are being encouraged to help shape a new public artwork planned for the Whitestown Way/Firhouse Road West roundabout by sharing their ideas as part of a public consultation.
This offered residents an opportunity to learn more, explore the artwork vision and understand how the artwork will contribute to the areas.
This initiative is being led by South Dublin County Council’s Arts Office in partnership with the Active Travel team, giving residents the opportunity to contribute ideas that could influence the final artwork.
Members of the public are invited to submit artwork with the opportunity being published through the council website in around two months.
Information on eligibility, submission requirements, materials and project costs will also be made available online.
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