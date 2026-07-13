Ceol agus craic galore at the inaugural Moll Rooney family-focused festival

The Moll Rooney Festival took place over the weekend and saw over 2,000 a day enjoy the range of free events held at Priory Market and across Tallaght.

Quiz teams were tested on their local knowledge (including a question on when The Echo was first launched), friends and families danced the night away at the Céilí Mór and Tallaght’s Greatest Character was crowned, along with many more events throughout the four-day festival.