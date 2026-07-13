Garda Youth awards go to teens who raised €14k
Tallaght teens who ran 5k a day for a month and raised over €14,000 were among those celebrated at the Dublin South Garda Youth Awards at The Square recently.
Fifteen-year-olds from Ellens-borough and Kiltipper, Bobby O’Keeffe McKee and Eoin Finn, were amongst those recognised at an awards ceremony aimed at highlighting young people who help to make their communities a better place to live in. They raised over €14k in aid of Bobby’s niece who has cancer by running 5k a day for the month of October.