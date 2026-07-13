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Garda Youth awards go to teens who raised €14k
The Individual Award was presented to 18-year-old Adam Kavanagh from Fettercairn for his work in local youth programmes – pictured with his family

Garda Youth awards go to teens who raised €14k

James Roulston MooneyJuly 13, 2026 8:48 am

Tallaght teens who ran 5k a day for a month and raised over €14,000 were among those celebrated at the Dublin South Garda Youth Awards at The Square recently.

Fifteen-year-olds from Ellens-borough and Kiltipper, Bobby O’Keeffe McKee and Eoin Finn, were amongst those recognised at an awards ceremony aimed at highlighting young people who help to make their communities a better place to live in. They raised over €14k in aid of Bobby’s niece who has cancer by running 5k a day for the month of October.

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