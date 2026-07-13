Knockmitten Fun Day

Knockmitten Community Centre hosted a particularly special day on June 27, as they celebrated 20 years of service with a Fun Day for all ages.

Staff at the Centre pulled out all the stops to organise an incredible day for children and adults alike, with special guests Woody and Jessie even showing up for photo opportunities.

Mayor Francis Timmons made one of his first appearances at the event since his recent election last week, to express his gratitude for the “amazing work” that all staff members at the Centre do.

A DJ kept the crowd grooving and the barbecue was fired up to ensure everyone was well fed throughout the day.

Football fans were never short of fun on the day, with plenty of games, such as penalty shoot-outs, keeping everyone entertained.

Woodfire and Wings graciously donated gift vouchers to winners of the Family Knockout games who also had their names added to the infamous champions plaque.

For the past two decades Knockmitten Community Centre has acted as a meeting place for people of all ages and backgrounds.

It has acted as a classroom for those with disabilities and additional needs, including people from Stewarts Care, who attend the Centre for regular educational classes.

Fundraising has also been at the center of Knockmitten for years, as regular events are held in the Centre to raise money for important charities such as Down Syndrome Dublin and Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services in Harold’s Cross.

Staff and members of the community looked back on the success over the past 20 years and reiterated their hopes for the Centre over the next two decades and beyond, saying;

“Thank you all for making our 20th Anniversary celebration so special. Here’s to many more years to come!”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme