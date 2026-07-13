Beneficiaries of temporary protection will no longer be accommodated at Citywest

Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection, such as Ukranians who fled war, were informed on Tuesday that they will no longer be accommodated at Citywest from September.

Those who are beneficiaries of this form of protection at Citywest Reception Centre were told by the Community Engagement Team that they will no longer be accommodated at the centre from Friday, September 18.

The news comes after the Government agreed to phase out accommodation that has been provided to people from Ukraine since 2022, in line with a 2025 EU Council recommendation.

This means that the State will no longer be offering accommodation to all people who are beneficiaries of temporary protection who arrived in Ireland before March 2024.

People affected have been told that they can either apply for accommodation at a state supported accommodation centre “if they have specific needs” via an application form to be submitted by Friday, July 17, or they can source accommodation directly.

If an application is accepted, the person will be accommodated in Inchmore House in Offaly, Punchestown in Kildare, St Malachys in Dundalk or Kill Equestrian in Kildare.

People will be notified of the decision as soon as possible after the deadline date for the form.

It was also communicated that people who cannot manage in independent accommodation can apply to the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration for ongoing accommodation.

People who are accommodated in designated accommodation centres like Kill Equestrian will be moved to the Beneficiary of Temporary Protection weekly payment – €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child.

If an application is not accepted, the person will have to leave Citywest Hotel by September 18.