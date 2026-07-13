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Gardai called to the scenes of bus-related acts of violence
Stone-throwing and other incidents

Gardai called to the scenes of bus-related acts of violence

James Roulston MooneyJuly 13, 2026 11:04 am

Tallaght buses had to deal with some “very worrying” incidents of assault, altercations and other acts or threats of violence throughout June, with gardaí present for some.

Four incidents of this nature were noted at the latest Tallaght Dublin Bus forum, with abuse of bus drivers and damage of the vehicles noted, while gardaí attended an incident of an altercation on a bus.

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