Gardai called to the scenes of bus-related acts of violence
Tallaght buses had to deal with some “very worrying” incidents of assault, altercations and other acts or threats of violence throughout June, with gardaí present for some.
Four incidents of this nature were noted at the latest Tallaght Dublin Bus forum, with abuse of bus drivers and damage of the vehicles noted, while gardaí attended an incident of an altercation on a bus.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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