Samantha Duff co-opted on to South Dublin County Council

Samantha Duff, daughter of Tallaght-Central Councillor Mick Duff, if the newest SDCC Councillor following Cllr Duff’s temporary absence from the chamber.

The first of its kind, Councillors ratified the co-option of Cllr Samantha Duff to Cllr Mick Duff’s former seat at a council meeting this evening.

Cllr Samantha Duff addressed the chamber following her official co-option, mentioning her father’s longtime role serving as Councillor for Tallaght-Central and her hopes for the future while she fills his seat, saying;

“He stood because he believes in community. He has always been diligent and his approach has always been considered – I would like to have the same diligence and consideration that he has had.”

She went on to thank her fellow Councillors for their well wishes on behalf of herself and her family;

“We cannot tell you how much it means – the friendship and warmth.”

Councillor Alan Edge welcomed Cllr Duff to her new role and expressed her devotion to the local community

“She is a fantastic community activist and fantastic believer in community. I know she will do a fantastic job keeping mick’s seat warm until he returns.”

He also wished Cllr Mick Duff the best on behalf of each Councillor during his absence, saying;

“I know everyone here, regardless of political affiliation, wishes him the best.”

Councillor Pamela Kearns also took the time to say a few words following Cllr Duff’s co-coption;

“She is a strong woman in her own right; she knows her own mind and she is a credit to her dad. I’m really looking forward to working with another Duff” she said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme