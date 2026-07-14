State urged to prioritise Garda pursuit training for e-scooters

Still daily occurrences of scrambler and e-scooter usage on our streets and in our parks

The Government has been urged to provide pursuit training for Gardaí to help take scramblers and e-scooters off the streets of Tallaght, Clondalkin and other areas.

Incidents involving scramblers and e-scooters have led to reports of injuries and tragedies across the county over the last decade, including at Citywest Avenue in recent years.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward noted an increase in scrambler and

e-scooter seizures in recent months after Grace’s Law was passed but added that the Garda Representative Association has called for “proper pursuit training” to be delivered to help them deal with the issue as best they can, following an injury to one garda in a chase.

Deputy Ward stated: “There are still daily occurrences of illegal and dangerous scrambler and e-scooter usage on our streets and in our parks. This cannot be allowed to continue.

“The Garda Representative Association have called for proper pursuit training following one of their members being injured by an e-scooter.

“The fact that this training is not already in place is shocking. Funding needs to be urgently provided for this. Government must engage with the Gardaí to ensure this is ready to roll out as soon as possible.”

Jason Monks, an 18-year-old father of one, died last April after his scrambler and a car were involved in a collision.

Monks was rushed by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Another 18-year-old Seán Murphy died in 2023 after his scrambler collided with a pillar in the Mac Uilliam estate by Fortunestown Lane.

Other non-fatal incidents have also been reported involving these vehicles in recent times, such as a near miss between a toddler and an e-scooter in Castle Park.

Deputy Ward called for the development of a tactical framework related to the issue of scrambler and e-scooter pursuits.

He also described the motorbikes as “a scourge on our communities” and underlined that the creation of Grace’s Law followed multiple tragedies.

“Scramblers are a scourge on our communities. They have no place on our roads or in public spaces.

“Grace Lynch died in January of this year, after being hit by a scrambler. This came after years of calls for increased action against illegal scrambler use.

“Grace’s Law has been passed and there have been reports of an increased number of scramblers, quad bike and high-powered e-scooter seizures. This is welcome, but more needs to be done.

“A tactical framework for pursuits also needs to be developed. There have also been calls for legislative indemnity for Gardaí who do pursue scramblers and other high-powered vehicles. This is something that needs to be closely reviewed.

“Government needs to engage with Gardaí and the GRA to ensure that they have the proper funding and training to be able to pursue these dangerous drivers.”

A Justice Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 to discuss the use of scrambler bikes and public safety.