Pool opening brings about calls for better car-parking facilities at the leisure centre

Calls have been made for improved car-parking facilities at Lucan Leisure Centre, only weeks after the official opening of its new pool.

The Leisure Centre has witnessed increased demand following the opening of its swimming pool facility in May of this year.

Parking facilities were included in Centre’s development plans, as 108 car-parking spaces and 88 bicycle-parking spaces were provided.

New car-park line markings have been provided by SDCC to maximise the existing car-parking, but further requests have been made for even more.

SDCC has said it is “examining and progressing and costing the feasibility of providing additional parking and staff parking within the current site boundary.”

The swimming pool in the Leisure Centre has been a long-awaited project, with a local campaign to promote the cause first created back in 2014.

In July 2017, The Echo reported a jump in construction costs from €10m to €13m, and in 2025 it was reported that costs grew to €17.87m.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme