Sort out your affairs!

A workshop dedicated to helping community members to plan their end-of-life affairs in a warm, accessibly environment is taking place in Ballyfermot Library on July 15 at 11am.

Living Legacy works with individuals, families, businesses, and communities across Ireland on succession planning, advance planning, and legacy building.

It has partnered with Liffey Partnership, the community-led local development company serving Ballyfermot, Chapelizod, and Cherry Orchard to bring an Advance Planning Workshop to Ballyfermot.

Living Legacy founder Jennifer McConnell will be in attendance to help individuals learn about the first practical steps to take towards getting end-of-life affairs in order.

The topics of discussion will include what advance planning involves, why it matters, where to start, and how to access the right support and information.

It will also include the Irish Hospice Foundation’s Think Ahead Pack for each participant.

Jennifer McConnell recently spoke about the importance of community access to this kind of information earlier this week, in an interview on The Panel with Robbie Green on Together FM, the community radio station serving West Dublin.

“So many people know they need to do this, and they keep putting it off,” said Jennifer. “The barrier is rarely indifference, it is access: access to information, to a safe space to think it through, and to being pointed in the right direction. That is exactly what this workshop is designed to provide.”

Since 1996, Liffey Partnership has been serving the Ballyfermot community, delivering programmes aimed at reducing poverty, promoting social inclusion, and improving people’s life opportunities and outcomes.

The partnership between Living Legacy and Liffey Partnership reflects a shared commitment to making sure that vital information reaches the people who need it most.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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