Winners and heroes all round in hospital awards
Tallaght University Hospital announced its 2026 Staff Hero Award Winners at an on-site ceremony on Thursday afternoon, including individual and team-focused awards.
The annual awards celebrate staff at the local hospital who go above and beyond in their jobs to ensure patients receive exceptional care.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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