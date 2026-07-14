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Winners and heroes all round in hospital awards
CEO Barbara Keogh Dunne presenting CEO Hero Award to the Technical Services Team 2026

Winners and heroes all round in hospital awards

James Roulston MooneyJuly 14, 2026 11:29 am

Tallaght University Hospital announced its 2026 Staff Hero Award Winners at an on-site ceremony on Thursday afternoon, including individual and team-focused awards.

The annual awards celebrate staff at the local hospital who go above and beyond in their jobs to ensure patients receive exceptional care.

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