South Dublin Chamber BBQ brings businesses together

THE South Dublin Chamber held their annual BBQ event at Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin on a sunny Thursday evening with members from across the county coming together.

The BBQ event allows the chamber’s members to connect in-person and on a social level, with the chance to wind down and get to know each other.

The intimate outdoor setting at the Irish cultural centre in the heart of the village, a member of the chamber, is part of what separates the evening from other business-related meets, according to the chamber’s CEO Peter Byrne.

Mr Byrne said: “I think everybody just feels at ease because we’re the only people there, and everybody is very welcoming, and unlike other events you get the opportunity to walk around, talk to everyone.

“So when you arrive, you have a drink, you’re standing outside, and you then have a bite to eat, you’re sitting at a table, then you’re moving around, talking to other people.”

The weather went well alongside the summer meet-up with the sun shining down on the patrons as they enjoyed the meals prepared by Rod’s Kitchen – burgers, sausages and other BBQ favourites were on the menu.

Traditional Irish music was paired with the food and drink, and several local politicians were also present, including Councillor Pamela Kearns on her last evening as Mayor of South Dublin.

“It’s a nice chance to get to talk to people, and most businesspeople don’t ever talk to anyone from politics in a social setting.

“So I think without anybody asking anybody for anything, it’s lovely just to walk around and connect with people, and that’s how the chamber works best…

“…So, I doubt very much [that] many people had any detailed conversations about business, but I’m sure a lot of people introduced themselves and said what their business was.”

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