Search
Tallaght Heritage Centre secures vacant Luas side building
The building where the new Tallaght Heritage Centre is going

Tallaght Heritage Centre secures vacant Luas side building

James Roulston MooneyJuly 15, 2026 8:45 am

Negotiations to buy the vacant premises by the Tallaght Luas stop to house the new Tallaght Heritage Centre “have successfully concluded.”

The council had earmarked the site at will be located Unit G1/2 at Tallaght Cross West for their planned Tallaght Heritage Centre after the original new build idea had grown far beyond their original budget, and a tender for detailed design for architectural services will now be published this month.

Read More


Roundabout ideas needed for artwork

Tallaght

Tallaght residents are being encouraged to help shape a new public artwork planned for the Whitestown Way/Firhouse Road West roundabout by sharing...

Pool opening brings about calls for better car-parking facilities at the leisure centre

Lucan

Calls have been made for improved car-parking facilities at Lucan Leisure Centre, only weeks after the official opening of its new pool.The...

Sort out your affairs!

Ballyfermot

A workshop dedicated to helping community members to plan their end-of-life affairs in a warm, accessibly environment is taking place in Ballyfermot...

Winners and heroes all round in hospital awards

News

Tallaght University Hospital announced its 2026 Staff Hero Award Winners at an on-site ceremony on Thursday afternoon, including individual and team-focused awards.The...

Belgard residents hedging their concerns over safe space for kids

Tallaght

Residents have raised concerns over newly installed hedging at Belgard, calling for a meeting with the Residents Association to discuss its appearance...

South Dublin Chamber BBQ brings businesses together

News

THE South Dublin Chamber held their annual BBQ event at Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin on a sunny Thursday evening with members from...

Three schools to get Safe School upgrades

News

Three schools in Tallaght, Clondalkin and Lucan are set to receive safe school upgrades over the summer after 19 schools across the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST