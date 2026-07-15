Tallaght Heritage Centre secures vacant Luas side building

The building where the new Tallaght Heritage Centre is going

Negotiations to buy the vacant premises by the Tallaght Luas stop to house the new Tallaght Heritage Centre “have successfully concluded.”

The council had earmarked the site at will be located Unit G1/2 at Tallaght Cross West for their planned Tallaght Heritage Centre after the original new build idea had grown far beyond their original budget, and a tender for detailed design for architectural services will now be published this month.