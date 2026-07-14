Tallaght to Clondalkin Active Travel Scheme to get underway next month

The first phase of works from Belgard Road will be constructed

The near-5km Tallaght to Clondalkin Active Travel Scheme will finally get underway next month as the first phase of works from Belgard Road will be constructed.

Phase one of this 4.9km project will start at Belgard Road, seeing a 1.8km strip from the junction with Old Bessington Road to the junction with Cookstown Road upgraded with improved cycle lanes – €7 million is projected to be spent to deliver the scheme, with half of this lined up for this year and next year.

The aim of the scheme is to provide wider and safer cycle lanes along this route and eventually further into Clondalkin as construction continues, improving the connection between two of the largest urban hubs in the county and providing a much safer link for cyclists.

The first phase of the scheme was put out for public consultation two years ago in June 2024.

Councillor Jess Spear is “delighted” that the project is going to get underway after the long wait.

Cllr Spear said: “I’m delighted that it’s finally going to begin. It’s much needed. We desperately need protected cycle lanes along this arterial route.

“It’s one that I cycle and walk down almost every single day, and it’s very scary actually to cycle alongside lorries that are turning down the Airton Road in particular.

“You often see people cycling on footpaths along this road as well, which indicates that people don’t feel safe to use the cycle lanes that are, at the moment, just painted lines.”

There are currently no dedicated mandatory or segregated cycle tracks on a large section of the route between the two villages.

The upgrades to the Tallaght-Clondalkin route will serve as part of the improvements planned across the South Dublin cycle network, including the Dodder Greenway works, Citywest to Rahfarnham link and more.

“It’s a crucial part of the cycling network, connecting different areas of protected cycle lanes.

“Often, people are complaining about cycle lanes being empty, and that’s partly due to the fact that the cycling network isn’t finished yet…

“…This arterial route is a really crucial section of the cycling network that will entice more people to cycle and to feel like they’re going to be able to get from A to B and be fully protected.”