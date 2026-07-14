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Mayor opposes plans for outdoor digipanel screen in the village
Mayor has opposed plans for an outdoor advertising screen for Clondalkin’s Main Street

Mayor opposes plans for outdoor digipanel screen in the village

James Roulston MooneyJuly 14, 2026 12:49 pm

The Mayor of South Dublin has opposed plans for a new outdoor advertising screen proposed for Clondalkin’s Main Street.

28 digital advertising screens are proposed to be delivered across the country with the intention of displaying civic and commercial advertising content across the county – 20 of these are noted to be ‘Digipanel’ designs, like the one planned for the junction of Convent Road and Main Street, and eight are ‘Digipoles.’

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