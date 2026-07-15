Bright Spark award given to staff at Tallaght University Hospital

Staff at Tallaght University Hospital were “honoured” to receive a ‘Bright Spark’ award at the HSE recent Spark Summit for an innovative healthcare project.

The project supports people with chronic pancreatitis and allows patients to manage their condition through an app, which is monitored by healthcare professionals at TUH.

Patients can report symptoms through the digital tool, which are then tracked by a team of specialists at the hospital.

Huge progress has been made since the creation of this app, as results have shown improved monitoring of patients, access to care and reduced unnecessary outpatient appointments through real-time monitoring and communication.

Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Adrenal & Pancreas diseases at Tallaght University Hospital, Marie Egan, said:

“This recognition reflects our commitment to addressing complex challenges of chronic pancreatitis through innovation that delivers real improvements in patient care.

“Our vision has always been to bridge the gap between clinical excellence and digital technology, creating solutions that provides practical, accessible support to help patients manage the daily challenges of this complex condition.

“The app aims to empower patients with trusted information, easier access to care, aiming to improve patient’s lives living with chronic pancreatitis.”

HSE Spark, the organisation behind the Spark Summit, supports frontline workers to translate insights into system-level change.

The programme equips frontline staff with the tools and resources needed to develop, test and implement their ideas, while keeping the needs and experiences of their patients and service users at the heart of every solution.

In doing so, HSE Spark empowers staff to design and deliver innovative solutions to complex healthcare challenges that improve services for their patients, colleagues and the wider health service.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme