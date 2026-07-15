Search
Bright Spark award given to staff at Tallaght University Hospital
Marie Egan, Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Adrenal & Pancreas diseases at Tallaght University Hospital, with Dr Natalie Cole

Bright Spark award given to staff at Tallaght University Hospital

Grace HarteJuly 15, 2026 8:27 am

Staff at Tallaght University Hospital were “honoured” to receive a ‘Bright Spark’ award at the HSE recent Spark Summit for an innovative healthcare project.

The project supports people with chronic pancreatitis and allows patients to manage their condition through an app, which is monitored by healthcare professionals at TUH.

Patients can report symptoms through the digital tool, which are then tracked by a team of specialists at the hospital.

Huge progress has been made since the creation of this app, as results have shown improved monitoring of patients, access to care and reduced unnecessary outpatient appointments through real-time monitoring and communication.

Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Adrenal & Pancreas diseases at Tallaght University Hospital, Marie Egan, said:

“This recognition reflects our commitment to addressing complex challenges of chronic pancreatitis through innovation that delivers real improvements in patient care.

“Our vision has always been to bridge the gap between clinical excellence and digital technology, creating solutions that provides practical, accessible support to help patients manage the daily challenges of this complex condition.

“The app aims to empower patients with trusted information, easier access to care, aiming to improve patient’s lives living with chronic pancreatitis.”

HSE Spark, the organisation behind the Spark Summit, supports frontline workers to translate insights into system-level change.

The programme equips frontline staff with the tools and resources needed to develop, test and implement their ideas, while keeping the needs and experiences of their patients and service users at the heart of every solution.

In doing so, HSE Spark empowers staff to design and deliver innovative solutions to complex healthcare challenges that improve services for their patients, colleagues and the wider health service.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


€7.95m Citywest Library set to open next spring as works near completion

Tallaght

The new €7.95 million Citywest Library is projected to open “next spring” and serve tens of thousands of people, with works on...

Tallaght to Clondalkin Active Travel Scheme to get underway next month

News

The near-5km Tallaght to Clondalkin Active Travel Scheme will finally get underway next month as the first phase of works from Belgard...

Roundabout ideas needed for artwork

Tallaght

Tallaght residents are being encouraged to help shape a new public artwork planned for the Whitestown Way/Firhouse Road West roundabout by sharing...

Winners and heroes all round in hospital awards

News

Tallaght University Hospital announced its 2026 Staff Hero Award Winners at an on-site ceremony on Thursday afternoon, including individual and team-focused awards....

Belgard residents hedging their concerns over safe space for kids

Tallaght

Residents have raised concerns over newly installed hedging at Belgard, calling for a meeting with the Residents Association to discuss its appearance...

South Dublin Chamber BBQ brings businesses together

News

THE South Dublin Chamber held their annual BBQ event at Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin on a sunny Thursday evening with members from...

Three schools to get Safe School upgrades

News

Three schools in Tallaght, Clondalkin and Lucan are set to receive safe school upgrades over the summer after 19 schools across the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST