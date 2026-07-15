Sisk Group awarded contract for Battersea Power Station project

Citywest-based Sisk Group has been awarded the contract to construct the next phase of the ambitious 42-acre Battersea Power Station regeneration project in London.

Sisk will be responsible for constructing two new buildings designed by Gehry Partners, which will complete the neighbourhood’s new pedestrianised high street, Electric Boulevard, with works set to commence in summer 2026.

It complements work being carried out in Ireland by the company, such as the building of a new 635-home development in Killinarden, Foothills.

Battersea Power Station is a decommissioned coal-fired power station located on the banks of the River Thames and a restoration and masterplan have recently been put into action in the last decade to make better use of the well-known site.

Forming Phase 3C of the 42-acre masterplan, the two buildings will comprise 300 new homes, 65,000 sq ft of new commercial space for shops, cafes and restaurants, a 15,000 sq ft Community Hub, and an expanded bike hub for 600 spaces available for all, free of charge.

Steven McGee, Chief Operating Officer, Ireland and UK, Sisk said: “Battersea Power Station is one of London’s most iconic regeneration projects and we are proud to have been appointed as main contractor for this next phase of development.

“This is a significant appointment for Sisk and reflects our growing capability in the UK residential sector.

“Together with our ongoing work at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, Bermondsey and recently completed Silvertown and Wembley Park projects, it further strengthens our footprint in London and demonstrates the confidence clients are placing in Sisk to deliver complex projects at scale.”