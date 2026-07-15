Harriers shine in Tullamore

Zion Osawe stands on the top step for the High Jump

DONORE Harriers had an excellent performance at Day Three of the National Juvenile Track and Field Championships at Tullamore last weekend.

Zion Osawe earned a national title in the high jump, Ailbhe Finucane in the 1500m and Dylan O’Connor in the 200m.

Adam Noone won silver in the 1500m while Harry Moran won bronze in the same event.

There were many excellent performances across the board with plenty of athletes close to podium places, all putting in performances their club can be proud of.

The week before at the National Junior and U23 Championships, Alex Leonard became the new U20 Men’s National 400m champion winning his heat with a time of 51.34 before putting up a time of 48.87 in the final.

In the U20 men’s 100m Ciaran O’Farrell won bronze, finishing second in his heat with a time of 11.06 and went on to secure third place in the final with a time of 10.96. Tallaght’s Dubem Amah would win gold.

Adam Ofeimun got silver in the U20 200m while Abigail Farrell managed the same in the 100m U20 hurdles.

Ciaran O’Farrell followed up on the national bronze the week after with a PB of 10.62 in the Stratford Speed meet in the 100m breaking the club’s senior and U20 record.

Elsewhere, Gavin Curtin competed in Scotland at The Pursuit 5000. A new World Athletics Continental Challenger event hosted by Stride Athletics and The Monument Mile Classic.

It took place on Saturday 4th July at Stirling University Track, the event staged multiple 5000m time graded heats along with invitational 800m for U16, U18 and senior athletes.

He came third in the Elite’s men’s B 5000m race in a new PB of 14.12.

On 4 July at the meeting Voor mon in Leuven Belgium, Louis O’Loughlin finished 14th in the 1500m in 3.45.57.

Louis went on to run the British Milers Club at Watford the week after also in the 1500, finishing the time of 3.43.49.

At the same meet in the Men’s 1,500m final Liam Morris came fourth in the U20 division with a time of 3.54.24.

There was a season’s best of 45.88 for Jack Raftery in a very competitive 400m at the Morton Games Santry. Abigail Farrell also competed in the Women’s 100m hurdles finishing with a time of 14.04.

There were also some impressive runs and PBs for Charlie O’Neill and Liam Morris.

O’Neill set a PB in the U20 1500, final with a time of 3.49.19 at Decines in France, setting a new club record in the process while Liam Morris set a new PB also in the 1500m with a time of 3.54.16.

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