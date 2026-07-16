Tallaght athletes in flying form

TALLAGHT AC athletes were in top form at recent National and World Tour meets with several producing excellent performances in track and field events.

On day three of the national juvenile championships in Tullamore on Saturday, Mason Mitchell won the U16 long jump title with a new personal best of 6.31m. Beauty Ikpefua would also win gold in the shot put while Abdullahi Adeleke claimed silver in the U18 200m.

The following day at the same venue, Katriel Fernandes produced a new personal best time of 12.97 seconds to win the National U16 B Championship 100m title while Ava Dunne jumped 4.48 for silver in the long jump contest and finished fifth in the `100m title with a time of 13.47 seconds.

Jack Niland threw 6.9m to take bronze in the U14 shot put final at the same event.

Yusra Lawal also won bronze in the U15 100m with a time of 13.77 seconds, with Lilla Fabia and Julia Braicu finishing 4 th and 5 th respectively in the final with times of 13.82 and 13.86, while Poppy Mooney posted a time of 14.29 in the earlier heats.

On the same day, Beauty Ikpefua, Divine Olorunleke, Alisha Akamelu and Jola Pearse combined to win bronze in the U18 4X100m relay with a time of 51.43, and the U15 4X100m relay team finished eighth of the 15 teams with a combined time of 52.32 seconds.

Elsewhere, at the Morton Games World Rankings competition in Santry on Friday evening last, Sean Aigboboh the Irish 200m record holder finished a creditable fifth in a high quality 100m final equalling his previous best time of 10.27 seconds

Margaret Hayden threw 61.26m for eighth overall in a high class women’s hammer-throw contest that included the World champion Camyrn Rogers (Canada) who won the contest with a throw of 75.97m.

Both competed a few days earlier at the Cork City Sports Continental Tour event where Sean Aigboboh finished second overall in the 200m with a time of 20.63 seconds and Margaret Hayden threw 60.23m in the hammer contest,

The Irish U20 200m record holder, 17-year-old Dubem Amah produced another personal best time and record time of 20.98 seconds when second in his 200m contest behind the 2025 World 400m indoor silver medal winner Brian Faust (USA).

TAGS Sport