Crumlin minors claim league crown in style

Crumlin Minor Footballers went the whole season ubeaten to claim the Division 8 title

CRUMLIN’S Minor Footballers recently won the Division 8 title after going the whole season unbeaten with nine wins from nine games.

The team started the league with expectations of performing well but to finish unbeaten is truly an incredible achievement.

Their campaign was kicked off with a win against Ballyboden St Enda’s and the title race saw them compete against Naomh Mearnog through the middle portion of the campaign.

That was up until the third last game of the league where Crumlin put in a dominant display against Naomh Mearnog winning 4-12 to 1-06 and effectively wrapping up the league title in the process.

Wanting to continue their strong momentum as the league rounded out they did not take the foot off the gas and recorded decisive wins against Lucan Sarsfields and Templeogue Synge Street to make their victory official.

Now the side prepare for the championship campaign which is set to begin at the end of August.

Coach Mark Gannon is confident of the team’s chances this year.

“Our focus shifted to the championship once we won the game against Mearnog.

‘We had the league won but wanted to go out and win the two games and finish the season unbeaten.

‘Our focus is all on the championship now. The lads have had a week off so it’s back to the grind now.

‘That league win gave us a massive boost, the be all and end all is the championship, it’s very important to them.

‘The league is important as well as it’s the build up to the championship. The bread and butter is the championship for most clubs.”

“All the lads have put in an amazing effort. It was from 1-15 and all the lads who came on from the bench. Every one of them put in a serious shift throughout the season, every one of them was individually brilliant.”

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