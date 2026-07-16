Crumlin’s The Hub added to Derelict Sites Register

The Hub in Crumlin has been added to the Derelict Sites Register, a month after a site notice appeared on the exterior of the property.

The derelict site in Crumlin Village at the corner of Saint Agnes Road and Windmill Road was previously the home of a pub.

Compulsory acquisition under the Derelict Site Act 1990 can be considered once the site has been entered on the Derelict Sites Register.

A compulsory purchase order can be carried out on the site by the city council following this move.

In a South East Area Committee meeting, Councillor Pat Dunne called on the local authority to follow through with plans that have been in the pipeline for several years and develop the site to deliver more homes in the area.

Developer Treslam Limited has previously lodged three applications relating to The Hub in the last decade and had received planning permission in 2022 for 10 housing units and two commercial units.

The approved application from 2022 came after the granting of a social housing exemption certificate in September 2017 and one refusal a month later to plans put forward.

The approved application included three two-bedroom apartments (two on second floor) and one one-bed accompanying one of these two-beds at first floor level.

It also sought permission for five “residential mews-type dwelling units” to be developed at The Hub – a mews house is a 18th to 19th century stable and carriage house with living quarters above.

A planning notice placed for a mixed-use development at The Hub in Crumlin on Monday, June 15 was not accompanied by a planning application, and it was noted by the council that the site owners had not been in contact with them since April.

Dublin City Council also shared that an earlier attempt to register the site as derelict was deferred after representations from the owners last year.

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