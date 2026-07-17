Local players assist EWFL to Angela Hearst cup title

Eastern Women's Football League captain Laura Chambers lifts the Angela Hearst Memorial Cup alongside her teammates after their side's victory in the FAI Women's Angela Hearst Inter-League Cup final match Photo by Sportsfile

THE EWFL (Eastern Women’s Football League) recently won the Angela Hearst final with a 3-0 win against WWSL (Waterford District Women and Schoolgirls League) in Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford last weekend.

The team consisted of the top players involved with the EWFL with a number of local players featuring.

Naoise Rutherford, Holly Rutherford, Maja Sewerynska, Marwa Ismael, Ella Gleeson and Nicole Smyth all play for St Francis and were part of the squad while Ella McGrath and Emma Gunning play for Peamount United. Terenure Rangers player Kerri Duffy was also in the squad.

The final was a repeat of the 2024 contest which had also seen the EWFL though on that occasion the score was just 1-0.

WWSL had secured the trophy in 2025 and in reaching their third final in the row were hoping to secure back to back wins, though on this occasion it was not meant to be.

The EWFL had reached the final after a dramatic 3-2 against Mayo Women’s League after extra time while WWSL had also recorded a 3-2 victory against Galway District League in their semi final.

The EWFL got themselves ahead in the 36th minute when a corner saw Laura Chambers head home.

Chambers would be on target in added time of the first half also after a poor Waterford clearance saw her collect possession on the edge of the box and strike home.

Isabel Baker would make the score 3-0 in the 64th minute after a beautiful touch took the ball around the defender before calmly slotting past the keeper to consolidate a comfortable win for the EWFL team.

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