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Extension of duration of permission sought by developer of planned 112-home Citywest Park

Extension of duration of permission sought by developer of planned 112-home Citywest Park

James Roulston MooneyJuly 17, 2026 11:50 am

An extension of the duration of permission has been sought by the developer of a planned 112-home Citywest Park on a 3.74 hectares site in Citywest.

Kingscroft Development Limited has sought an extension to the permission granted in 2016 for the development of 112 new homes at the junction of Citywest Road and Garter Avenue, five years after the first extension was granted.

The plans contain proposals for 112 units comprising 90 two-storey houses, along with 22 one and two-bed apartments in a four-storey apartment building.

The 90 two-storey houses consisting of 10 four-bed detached houses, two three-bed detached houses, eight four-bed semi-detached houses, two three-bed detached houses, eight four-bed semi-detached houses, 42 three-bed semi-detached houses and 28 three-bed mid-terrace houses.

A schedule of progress for Citywest Park submitted shows completed house and an apartment building in the process of being put together – structure is noted to be complete and the next step is the installation of windows.

A good chunk of housing is said to be “fully complete”, while work is still ongoing on some plots.

The supply chain is stated to have disrupted progress but brickwork and blockwork has commenced on some of the last housing plots.

The proposed development includes associated site works, with car parking, bin storage, open spaces and landscaping.

Access to the development will be via two vehicular entrances from Garter Avenue.

The site is bounded to the east by the N82 Citywest Road, to the north-west by Garter Avenue and to the south by lands that will be developed as a neighbourhood park in accordance with the Fortunestown local area plan.

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