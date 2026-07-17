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‘Maternity wing’ at TUH
Feeding time for the young gull chick on the fourth floor of TUH Photo by TUH Medical Photography

‘Maternity wing’ at TUH

James Roulston MooneyJuly 17, 2026 10:43 am

The new maternity wing has opened on the fifth floor of Tallaght University Hospital, or so a few gullible patients may believe.

Gulls, also known as seagulls, can be seen nested atop the fourth-floor of the hospital off Belgard Road looking over the Tallaght skyline, as much home to them as it is to many readers.

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