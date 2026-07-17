‘Maternity wing’ at TUH
The new maternity wing has opened on the fifth floor of Tallaght University Hospital, or so a few gullible patients may believe.
Gulls, also known as seagulls, can be seen nested atop the fourth-floor of the hospital off Belgard Road looking over the Tallaght skyline, as much home to them as it is to many readers.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Female politicians speak out on online abuseNews
“I think we need to go back to when I was raised when we were told ‘if you don’t have something nice...
Chimac sauce creators looking to grow their businessBusiness
Whitestown-based Chimac are set to close a funding round later this year worth €500,000 as they look to grow their brand in...
Bouncy castles, sumo wrestling and basketball add to all the excitementTallaght
Russell Square residents warmly welcomed over 200 people to the 5th Annual Fun Day on July 4, where a mix of cultures...
600-home development to proceed at SaggartNews
The 600-home development in Saggart will proceed and a €2.1m payment was “omitted” after An Comisiún Pleanála granted permission following an appeal.The...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.