‘Maternity wing’ at TUH

Feeding time for the young gull chick on the fourth floor of TUH Photo by TUH Medical Photography

The new maternity wing has opened on the fifth floor of Tallaght University Hospital, or so a few gullible patients may believe.

Gulls, also known as seagulls, can be seen nested atop the fourth-floor of the hospital off Belgard Road looking over the Tallaght skyline, as much home to them as it is to many readers.