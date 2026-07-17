600-home development to proceed at Saggart

The 611-home large-scale residential development located at Boherboy will move forward after permission was granted with revised conditions

The 600-home development in Saggart will proceed and a €2.1m payment was “omitted” after An Comisiún Pleanála granted permission following an appeal.

The 611-home large-scale residential development located at Boherboy will move forward after permission was granted with revised conditions after residents appealed the decision in February.

The developers also appealled Condition 30 of the granted development, which had ordered them to pay over €2.1 million to the planning authority in lieu of public open space provision, towards the cost of amenity works in the area of the proposed development.

This was “omitted” but the €534.6k expected to be paid to deliver a new community centre remains, as well as other contributions towards the likes of public infrastructure.

The developers had described the initially requested eight-figure sum as “an unreasonable and disproportionate burden.”

The appeal put forward by residents had discussed access, parking and public transport.

More amenities were noted to be noted in an appeal from Citywest Community Council, including schools, health services and issues surrounding “overdevelopment” in the area were also stated.

Evara Developments and Kelland Homes’ application details 611 homes – 306 detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, 133 one, two and three-bed duplexes in 12 two and three-storey blocks, and 172 one, two and three-bed apartments in four and five-storey buildings.

The development is set to be constructed on two adjoining sites in Boherboy and will have one direct vehicular access point, as well as a level of permeability with nearby residential areas.

A two-storey crèche is also a part of the development plans put forward by the two successful applicants.

The proposed development also includes public and communal open space, all hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatments, surface water and foul drainage connections and all associated site and development works.