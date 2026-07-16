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€9.35 million for the ‘sports pitch strategy’ to deliver additional pitches

€9.35 million for the ‘sports pitch strategy’ to deliver additional pitches

Grace HarteJuly 16, 2026 1:41 pm

A site for a full-size all-weather pitch in North Clondalkin is currently being considered and evaluated by SDCC as part of the council’s sports pitch strategy.

SDCC’s current three-year capital programme includes an increased allocation of €9.35 million for the sports pitch strategy with the view of delivering a number of additional pitches.

This comes following calls for the delivery of a multi-use pitch facility within the Palmerstown/Fonthill area to ensure year-round access for local sports clubs, schools and community groups.

In 2020, SDCC adopted a sports pitch strategy to provide evidence-based recommendations for future outdoor sports facility development using analysis of supply and demand for grass and artificial pitches in their administrative area.

The strategy focuses on football, Gaelic games, rugby union, hockey, cricket and athletics, and is the primary basis for determining future locations for delivery of additional artificial grass pitches by the council.

It also provides a detailed analysis of pitch usage and current or projected team numbers to consider the locations for future pitch allocations.

So far, the strategy recommended the provision of a minimum of five new artificial pitches across the county which have included the completion of two pitches at Airlie Park and Sean Walsh Park.

Planning permission has been granted for two further pitches within Clonburris SDZ, one full GAA-size and one football pitch, and another currently at detailed design stage.

In June, another pitch was approved in Greenhills Park, which has since entered the detailed design stage.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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