Man in jail for murder attacked other prisoner in ‘frenzied’ way

A man who is serving a life sentence for murder has been further sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after assaulting a fellow inmate, reports Claire Henry.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Stephen Tynan (49), formerly of Deerpark Lodge, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm and one count of production of an article in Mountjoy Prison on November 21, 2024.

Tynan has five previous convictions, with the most recent conviction being for murder, for which he is serving a life sentence.

Passing sentence last Thursday, Judge Elma Sheahan said the background to this offence has been outlined to the court. She noted that the complainant in this case did not make a statement to the gardai or a victim-impact statement.

Judge Sheahan said the aggravating factors in the case are the seriousness of the offence in itself, his prior conviction for serious offending, and the pre-planning involved in the offence.

The judge said the mitigation in this case is Tynan’s guilty plea, his personal circumstances, his remorse for his actions on the day, and the steps he is taking while in custody.

Judge Sheahan sentenced Tynan to four years in prison for the production of an article and six-and-a-half years for assault, both of which will run concurrently and backdated to when he entered a guilty plea earlier this year.

Garda Niall Murray, of Mountjoy Garda Station, told Emmet Nolan BL, prosecuting, that at 12.15 on the day in question, the injured party went to the D landing in the prison and collected a tray of food along with two other prisoners. Tynan was also present on the D landing and, after collecting his food, was seen on CCTV footage removing an item from his pocket and placing it under his food tray.

The court heard that Tynan then approached the injured party and began to attack the man in a “frenzied” manner. Tynan was aiming for the man’s face and neck.

Prison officers pulled Tynan from the injured party and restrained him. A code red was issued, and medics were called to treat the injured man.

Garda Murray said Tynan was searched and a weapon, which consisted of two razor blades which had been melted into a toothbrush, was seized. Images of the injured man were handed into the court.

Garda Murray agreed with Keith Spencer, BL, defending, that Tynan had been the victim of an assault while in custody, and he was placed in the same area where his attackers were also housed, and he felt he had to strike back.

Mr Spencer said his client is currently serving a long sentence after being convicted in 2018 for the murder of his cousin. Counsel said that while in custody, Tynan is trying to better himself and is studying history and English.

He said Tynan regrets the assault and stated that he had felt very vulnerable after being placed in an area of the prison with individuals who had previously assaulted him.