Dublin businesses increasingly adopting artificial intelligence

Dublin businesses in areas like Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, according to the Dublin Chamber, writes James Roulston Mooney.

Dublin businesses are increasingly adopting AI “to improve productivity, streamline operations and support business growth”, according to the latest Business Outlook Survey carried out by the chamber.

The survey of more than 250 businesses across Dublin found that 38 per cent of organisations are already using AI in specific functions.

On top of this, 23 per cent are piloting AI applications and 19 per cent are exploring future adoption of it into their business.

Director of Public and International Affairs at Dublin Chamber Aebhric McGibney noted that AI could help Ireland’s workforce become a “front-runner.”

McGibney said: “Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming part of everyday business operations. Businesses are embracing these technologies to improve efficiency, strengthen productivity and enhance their competitiveness.

“However, to fully realise the benefits of AI, stronger supports for AI integration and workforce upskilling are essential.

“The National Training Fund is an underutilised resource that should be better leveraged to invest in AI skills and ensure Ireland’s workforce is a front-runner, not a laggard.”

The survey found that businesses are primarily using AI to automate processes and improve operational efficiency (61 per cent), undertake data analysis and forecasting (58 per cent) and support marketing and communications activities (47 per cent).

AI is also being used to improve customer engagement, support product and service development and inform strategic decision-making, according to the survey.

More than four-in-five respondents (84 per cent) said innovation is either very important or critically important to their future growth strategy, with the adoption of new technologies, including AI, identified as the strongest driver of innovation.

“AI has the potential to make businesses more productive…AI becomes embedded across more workplaces, success will increasingly depend not just on technology adoption, but on developing the skills that enable people to work effectively alongside AI.”