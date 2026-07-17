Bouncy castles, sumo wrestling and basketball add to all the excitement

Russell Square residents warmly welcomed over 200 people to the 5th Annual Fun Day on July 4, where a mix of cultures and communities gathered in the summer sun.

From football and basketball games to obstacle courses and bouncy castles, there were hours of entertainment for all ages, with an hilarious game of sumo wrestling for adults also providing endless laughs.

Jennifer Wickham, a local resident of Russell Square, first organised the event five years ago and has been determined to make it bigger and better every year since.

The Fun Day has allowed people from both Russell Square and nearby areas to socialise and get to know one another better: “We want to show how empowered we are to have all cultures in our communities and show what we can do when we come together,” Jennifer said.

“We are trying to bring our community together in an inclusive way.”

The event itself was a community effort, as local shops even reached out to donate free treats for everyone on the day, which was met with huge gratitude and excitement.

Jennifer expressed the importance of events such as the Fun Day as they help to encourage neighbours to get to know one another and build a sense of community.

“It’s getting bigger and better every year and it’s really positive because we’re starting to meet our neighbours again, we are starting to learn who’s living in our estate, and you get the chance to know each other better.”

Since the event was first organised five years ago, Jennifer has seen a growing sense of community in the area, with kids playing outside more and friendships sparking between parents.

She is determined to keep organising events for the residents of Russell Square and surrounding housing estates to boost community spirit and nurture the relationships between neighbours.

Jennifer is looking forward to the next few weeks of summer and the possibility of organising another event for all before it draws to a close.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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