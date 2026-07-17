Search
DJ Fantastico proves that passion has no limits
DJ, Abiola Oyadina, known on air as ‘DJ Fantastico

DJ Fantastico proves that passion has no limits

Grace HarteJuly 17, 2026 11:55 am

Local radio DJ, Abiola Oyadina, known on air as ‘DJ Fantastico,’ proves that passion has no limits as he hosts his very own live show on Liffey Sound.

He takes over the airwaves every second Friday at 3pm with a special AO Dance Mix, curated with all his fellow dance music lovers in mind.

Abiola, who lives with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair daily, has overcome mobility and vision challenges to achieve his dream of having his very own radio show.

Ever since childhood, Abiola has longed for a career in radio broadcasting and, in July 2024, that dream came true when he joined Liffey Sound.

He got his first taste of a real radio studio when he attended the station to record podcasts which allowed him to fine-tune his broadcasting skills and build up the confidence to undertake his own live show.

Since a young age, Abiola has been a huge fan of radio broadcasting and made it his mission to follow that career path, no matter what obstacles lay in his way.

“I had always listened to all different stations and felt as though I had a very similar personality to a lot of the radio presenters.

From there and with my love of music I soon realised that radio presenting was the main goal” he said.

He enjoys observing the technical elements of the job and learning from those who are veterans in their field, but music is at the centre of it all for Abiola,

“My main love is the music. I am a big fan of dance music and I like to show my listeners new songs that they haven’t heard before and bring back some classic dance mixes that people many have not heard in a while” he said.

When asked about what motivates him to follow his dream the most, he replied with;

“I really enjoy hearing from my listeners throughout the show when they text in, they are what keep me motivated.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


Extension of duration of permission sought by developer of planned 112-home Citywest Park

Property

An extension of the duration of permission has been sought by the developer of a planned 112-home Citywest Park on a 3.74...

200 new jobs have been created in 2026 at Amazon’s fulfilment centre

Business

200 new jobs have been created in 2026 alone at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Baldonnell and the company invested over €3 billion...

‘Maternity wing’ at TUH

News

The new maternity wing has opened on the fifth floor of Tallaght University Hospital, or so a few gullible patients may believe....

Female politicians speak out on online abuse

News

“I think we need to go back to when I was raised when we were told ‘if you don’t have something nice...

Dublin businesses increasingly adopting artificial intelligence

Business

Dublin businesses in areas like Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, according to the Dublin Chamber, writes James Roulston...

600-home development to proceed at Saggart

News

The 600-home development in Saggart will proceed and a €2.1m payment was “omitted” after An Comisiún Pleanála granted permission following an appeal....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST