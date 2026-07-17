Local radio DJ, Abiola Oyadina, known on air as ‘DJ Fantastico,’ proves that passion has no limits as he hosts his very own live show on Liffey Sound.

He takes over the airwaves every second Friday at 3pm with a special AO Dance Mix, curated with all his fellow dance music lovers in mind.

Abiola, who lives with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair daily, has overcome mobility and vision challenges to achieve his dream of having his very own radio show.

Ever since childhood, Abiola has longed for a career in radio broadcasting and, in July 2024, that dream came true when he joined Liffey Sound.

He got his first taste of a real radio studio when he attended the station to record podcasts which allowed him to fine-tune his broadcasting skills and build up the confidence to undertake his own live show.

Since a young age, Abiola has been a huge fan of radio broadcasting and made it his mission to follow that career path, no matter what obstacles lay in his way.

“I had always listened to all different stations and felt as though I had a very similar personality to a lot of the radio presenters.

From there and with my love of music I soon realised that radio presenting was the main goal” he said.

He enjoys observing the technical elements of the job and learning from those who are veterans in their field, but music is at the centre of it all for Abiola,

“My main love is the music. I am a big fan of dance music and I like to show my listeners new songs that they haven’t heard before and bring back some classic dance mixes that people many have not heard in a while” he said.

When asked about what motivates him to follow his dream the most, he replied with;

“I really enjoy hearing from my listeners throughout the show when they text in, they are what keep me motivated.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme