Shamrock Diving Club athletes shine across Europe

THE Shamrock Diving Club is having a successful summer so far with multiple athletes competing internationally.

Saoirse and Tadhg Smyth of Tallaght are two of these athletes and will be taking part in England National Skills Finals which will be held in Southampton this coming weekend.

This will be Saoirse’s third consecutive year participating at the event, while it is Tadhg’s second year in a row. They will be joined by team-mate Fionn Richardson who is competing for the first time at the competition and all three will be up against some of the best divers across Ireland and Britain.

Club member Elina Rudzinska competed for the club just recently at the Swim England National Age Group Championships producing two outstanding personal bests, a 20.25 point improvement on the one-metre springboard and a 7.7 point improvement on the three-metre.

The club also has athletes currently competing in Croatia with Conor Grennan, Isabelle Maher, Luke Mitchell and Benji Poulton all at the Croatian Open Masters Championships.

A spokesperson for the club commented on their recent form and plans for the summer.

“This has been a truly exciting summer for Shamrock Diving Club, and we could not be prouder of everything our divers have achieved. From qualifying for both the Swim England National Age Group Championships and the National Skills Finals to preparing for the Croatian Open Masters Championships, our athletes continue to demonstrate tremendous commitment, resilience, and sportsmanship.”

Qualifying for and competing at these championships is a significant achievement for our small club, and it reflects the commitment our athletes show every day in training, together with the support of our coaches, volunteers and families, all of whom play an important role in the success of the Club.”