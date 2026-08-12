Walshe shines as she strikes gold in European 400m Medley

Ellen Walshe showed her brilliance as she takes gold in the European 400m individual medley, her first long course and European championships.

What a race, she turned into the last 50m individual medley in second place and her turn brought her right into contention. She stormed into the lead beating the UK challenger Amelie Smith in a time of 4.34.42.

This was Ireland’s second medal of the evening with Mona McSharry taking silver in the 100m breaststroke.